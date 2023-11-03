EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Soundarya Sharma talks about controversial ad with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Soundarya Sharma, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 16, recently grabbed headlines for being a part of a controversial mouth freshener ad with three legendary actors. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Soundarya Sharma finally addressed the controversy related to the ad where she featured alongside Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.

Soundarya Sharma opens up about her controversial ad

Soundarya Sharma revealed, "When I was offered the ad, first they mentioned about Shah Rukh sir, Ajay sir and Akshay sir. I thought it can't be this because it has never happened before, it's something unprecedented for me as an actor sharing the screen space. Then they mentioned about the mouth freshener. For a moment, I was like 'okay'. I personally feel like come on, the little girl in me just got really really excited about the fact that 'Oh my God. I have grown up watching them on the screen'. For me, it was like a dream come true. It was such a big thing for me."

The Bigg Boss 16 fame continued, "Sometimes in life you have to just separate you and your dreams and probably your profession and your thought process for a moment. To analyse that 'okay, this is what I want to do'. I have been always an upright as a person. I just know that I was very excited to be a part of something where I would be sharing my screen space with the three giants of our country. For me, it was like a great moment and as an actor."

She explained, "At a given point in time, I have to segregate my own thoughts, my belief system at a point, to be taking up certain things which make me excited about doing a particular job. So yes, I have never been like as I said an upright person. Never thought of doing or promoting a wrong aspect of any brand or product. I was just very excited."

Soundarya added, "Come on, you gotta be asking me if am I silly enough to say no to a thing where I can share screen space with people whom I have idolised as an actor. So that was what my only thought and I just wanted to be happy about the fact I didn't think too much about it at that very moment."

