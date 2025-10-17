How much does Vijay Vikram Singh earn from Bigg Boss? The voice behind the show finally answers

Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind Bigg Boss, recently shared insights about his earnings from the popular reality show. The narrator of Bigg Boss revealed that while he doesn’t make huge money directly from the show, it has given him something far more valuable, his identity.

“I earn less from Bigg Boss, but I earn a lot because of Bigg Boss,” he shared exclusively on Mama’s Couch, explaining that the show has played a significant role in shaping his career and recognition in the entertainment industry.

Vijay Vikram Singh on his journey with Bigg Boss

Singh has been associated with Bigg Boss since 2010, starting from Season 4. Recalling his early days, he said, “I was new to the industry back then, and they utilized me to the fullest. I liked the money that was offered to me at that time. Later I understood that I had lost a lot of money.”

Over the past 15 years, Singh has seen the show evolve while growing alongside it. He mentioned that he has asked for a raise three times and received it each time, but modestly added, “That too, if we start from here, we will raise till here. If you start from here we will raise till here.”

Despite the pay discussions, Singh stated that money is not his motivation for continuing with Bigg Boss. “I don’t insist for money because I know what that show is for me. It is beyond money. It is my identity now. So I don’t do that show for money. I do the show for the love of the show and for the identity it gives me,” he said.

For Singh, being the narrator of Bigg Boss isn’t just a job, it’s a defining part of his career. He credits the show for helping him establish his name as one of India’s most recognizable voice-over artists.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh has lent his voice to several popular television reality shows and advertisements. He began his voiceover journey with Dance India Dance, which opened doors for him in the entertainment industry.

Singh later transitioned into acting, making his debut in The Family Man (2019) alongside Manoj Bajpayee. His performance was well received, and he went on to appear in other popular web series such as Mirzapur 2, Breathe 2, and Special Ops 1.5, where he played Commodore Chintamani Sharma.

