Pankaj Dheer Prayer Meet: Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol and more arrive to pay last respects

Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet took place on October 17, 2025. As the industry mourns the demise of the Mahabharat actor, several stars arrived to pay their final respects.

In a series of paparazzi videos, actors like Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Sood, Esha Deol, and many more were seen expressing their condolences.

Pankaj Dheer’s prayer meet

In the videos that recently surfaced, several film and television personalities arrived to honor the veteran actor. Celebrities, including Johny Lever, Mohit Raina, Rajat Bedi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, were also spotted at the venue.

Recently, Hema Malini paid tribute to Pankaj Dheer, expressing her devastation over the loss of a close friend. The veteran actress shared how much she would miss his constant support.

During his funeral proceedings, several other personalities were present, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, and more.

Who is Pankaj Dheer?

Pankaj Dheer was a renowned actor who began his career with the film Poonam (1981). Although the movie didn't perform well, he continued to act in films such as Sookha and Jeevan Ek Sanghursh. He became a household name with Mahabharat, where his powerful performance as Suryaputra Karna catapulted his popularity.

Over the years, he appeared in several popular television shows, including Chandrakanta, Zee Horror Show, and Sasural Simar Ka. In the cinema industry, he had featured in movies like Sanam Bewafa, Baadshah, Soldier, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Apart from acting, Dheer also directed the film My Father Godfather and founded the Abhinay Acting Academy, aimed at training aspiring performers. He had last appeared on the sci-fi romantic fantasy drama show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.

According to reports, the 68-year-old actor had been unwell for a long time. His cancer had apparently relapsed a few months ago, following which he underwent major surgery. Despite ongoing treatment, his health continued to deteriorate, which resulted in his demise.

Pankaj is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, a costume designer, and his son Nikitin Dheer, known for acting in several Rohit Shetty films like Chennai Express and Sooryavanshi. His daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar Dheer, is also a popular actress.

