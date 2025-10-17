Inside Diwali bash of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan, and others turn heads

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted one of the most glamorous Diwali parties of the season, gathering television’s biggest names under one roof. The evening was filled with sparkle, laughter, and festive warmth, as celebrities arrived dressed in their most stylish ethnic wear, making it a truly memorable celebration.

Television stars dazzle at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Diwali bash

From power couples to solo fashion icons, everyone brought their best festive looks to Ankita and Vicky’s Diwali celebration. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made a royal entrance in coordinated golden outfits. Gauahar’s golden suit reflected grace and elegance, while Zaid’s sheer short kurta and pants added a modern twist to traditional wear.

Tejasswi Prakash looked radiant in a shimmery silver saree paired with a belted blouse, and Karan Kundrra complemented her in a black dhoti kurta with shimmer detailing.

The hosts of the evening, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, looked effortlessly elegant. Ankita wore a lavender sheer saree with golden metallic details, while Vicky, despite an injured hand, looked sharp in a black-and-gold embroidered kurta.

Who wore what at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Diwali party?

The evening also saw several television favorites setting new fashion goals. Shaleen Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar opted for three-piece ensembles, adding a modern edge to traditional wear with embroidered ethnic jackets.

Dhoti kurtas were a major trend among male guests. Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha sported the look in varied styles. Aly Goni and Karanveer Mehra stood out in maroon tones, keeping their looks stylish yet festive.

Divya Agarwal turned heads in a mermaid-style pink lehenga with a halter-neck blouse, while Nia Sharma chose a powder blue corset-style blouse and a crystal-embellished skirt. Nyrraa Banerji completed the trio of glam in a peach and maroon floral lehenga.

Here’s who added a touch of tradition, Reem Shaikh in a metallic peach saree and Aparna Dixit in a royal purple saree with golden booti work. Both brought elegance and old-school charm to the star-studded night.

Ankita and Vicky were also seen sharing special moments with Ankita’s mother, Vandana, and brother. They were also seen in a deep conversation with Shailesh Lodha in a video captured.

With heartfelt moments, stunning outfits, and celebrity camaraderie, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Diwali party became one of the most talked-about celebrations in the television industry this festive season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan questions physical boundaries after Amaal Mallik touches Abhishek Bajaj's face