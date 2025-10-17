Bigg Boss 19: Netizens react to Amaal Mallik’s shocking food snatching fight with Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19’s October 16 episode became the center of a heated discussion after music composer Amaal Mallik snatched Farrhana Bhatt’s plate during a captaincy task, sparking outrage on social media. The incident occurred after Farrhana shredded a heartfelt letter Neelam Giri had received from her parents to participate and become a contender for captaincy.

Amaal Mallik’s reaction shocked both housemates and viewers. While Farrhana Bhatt was eating, Amaal snatched her plate and threw the food away. He further escalated the situation by breaking the plate in the living area. His aggressive behaviour quickly became the most talked-about moment of the episode.

Fans slam Amaal Mallik’s actions

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger over Amaal’s actions. One X user wrote, “Snatching food from someone is just inhumane.” Another fan commented, “Just saw the clip of Amaal kicking the food which was being eaten by Farhana. I just have to say AMAAL MALLIK IS THE WORST SPECIES OF A HUMAN BEING!!!” Several others labelled the act “inhumane” and “unacceptable.” Many viewers also praised Farrhana for keeping her composure despite being targeted by Amaal.

Baseer Ali, one of the housemates, tried to calm Amaal and urged him to apologise. However, Amaal refused, stating he wouldn’t stop “even if Salman Khan or Bigg Boss try to do it.” His harsh words against Farrhana and her mother intensified criticism from both viewers and fellow contestants.

The incident has reignited discussions about aggression and respect inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans are debating whether Bigg Boss should take action against Amaal for his behaviour. Many believe that disrespecting someone’s food crosses a line.

While the captaincy task was meant to be a strategic challenge, it turned into a controversy that sparked widespread reactions online. Fans are now watching closely to see how Bigg Boss addresses the incident and whether Amaal faces any consequences for his actions.

