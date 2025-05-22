EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Jyoti gives it back to those trolling Ananya Panday for being nepo-kid

The recent guest on Pinkvilla's Behind the Success show was none other than television's beloved actor Surbhi Jyoti. Known for being a part of the entertainment industry for many years now, Surbhi has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with her performances. While speaking to us, Surbhi went on to praise Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. She praised Panday's acting and hit back at people for trolling her for being a nepo-kid.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Jyoti admitted, "I like Ananya Panday. She is good. I really like how her journey is. She has also been getting better and better with every project. She is good." Further, Surbhi was asked about her thoughts on Ananya being trolled for being a nepo-kid. Surbhi then hit back at trolls for trolling Ananya and said, "Everybody is not a pro since day 1."

Watch Surbhi Jyoti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Surbhi Jyoti added, "Probably when I used to give interviews, I used to not talk like this, how I'm talking right now. So nobody is a born actor or born celebrity. It is difficult. It is very easy to judge somebody and troll somebody. They are not here to give interviews. So let's not judge a person on the basis of an interview. Aap unka kaam dekhe agar aapko acha lage toh badhiya nahi acha lage toh please switch to another actor rather than wasting your time on trolling that particular person."

Advertisement

In the same interview, Surbhi even spoke about her professional journey, personal life, financial struggles, social media trolling, friendships and more.

Speaking about Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actress was recently seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti has had a vast career in the television industry. She has worked in numerous shows such as Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and more. Apart from this, she has done many web shows, music videos and films too.

On the personal front, Surbhi Jyoti tied the wedding knot with her longtime boyfriend on October 27, 2024, at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Akshay Kumar use Surbhi Jyoti's Burqa?