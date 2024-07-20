EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gurucharan Singh reveals what police officials asked him during interrogation after he returned home

Gurucharan Singh hit the headlines when he went missing, and eventually, several theories showed up. From facing financial strain to using several emails before vanishing, social media was flooded with numerous speculations.

However, his parents and fans were relieved when the actor returned after 26 days. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame revealed what the police talked to him about after he returned home.

Gurucharan Singh gives insight into his conversation with police after his re-appearance

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Gurucharan Singh thanked the police officials and said, "Jitne bhi police waale hain, main unko thank you kehna chahunga. Kyunki unn sab ne mujhe yeh bola ki sir yeh toh humare liye family case bann gaya tha, ghar wale humse bolte the ki humare Sodhi bhai kidhar hain (All the police officers who were there, I would like to thank them. Because everyone told me that, sir, this had become a family matter for us, our family inquired us by asking where our Sodhi is)."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame added that the police asked him whether his disappearance was a publicity stunt. He mentioned that it's never pleasant to be questioned in such a manner when there was no intention behind it. Addressing the publicity stunt claim, he expressed, "Mere ko toh pata hi nahi tha ki yeh shabd market mein hai (I did not even know that such a word exists in the industry)."

In the same conversation, Singh explained that he would have given multiple interviews in the media to gain publicity and had many more chances to create headlines rather than just going missing.

Watch the full interview here:

Gurucharan Singh meets Asit Kumarr Modi

According to the reports, Gurucharan Singh recently had a meeting with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asif Kumarr Modi. Speculations are rife that the actor might be re-entering the show to play Roshan Singh Sodhi. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed by either of them.

