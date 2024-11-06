EXCLUSIVE: Will Dheeraj Dhoopar consider Bigg Boss offer in future? Kundali Bhagya actor says THIS

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan is entertaining viewers with contestants from diverse backgrounds. Popular television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was also in talks to join the ongoing season and the news excited the fans of the actor. However, due to his commitment to the serial Rabb Se Hai Dua, he turned down the offer. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Dhoopar shares whether he will consider the offer in the future.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares that he will consider if he gets the offer to join Bigg Boss in the following seasons. In his words, “Like I have mentioned before, I was in talks for Big Boss, but things didn't work out. All I can say at the moment is that whenever such an opportunity arises again I will definitely consider it. But honestly speaking I don't plan so much in advance. I usually take things very slow.”

Although the Rabb Se Hai Dua actor turned down the Bigg Boss 18 offer, he is not missing out on the entertainment. Although he doesn’t get the time to watch the Salman Khan-hosted show regularly, he is following it. He says, “With my current shooting schedule I don't get the time to watch it and follow it daily but I watch it whenever I can. I keep an eye out on some news that comes out of the house. I like the whole concept of the show as it allows the audience to get to know celebrities better. It shows a completely new side to someone's personality. That creates that x factor on the show.”

Bigg Boss 18 has popular television actors like Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chaahat Pandey, among others, as contestants in the season. It premiered on October 6.

Meanwhile, talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar’s career, he marked his acting debut with the 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg. After appearing in a few television shows, he shot to fame for playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s popularity skyrocketed with Kundali Bhagya. He is currently portraying the lead role of Subhaan Siddiqui in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

