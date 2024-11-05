EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar unveils his new vanity van; shares how he personalized it: ‘It’s important to feel at home’

The talented actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who is currently busy with the television serial Rabb Se Hai Dua has recently acquired a new customized vanity van. The actor who spends a significant amount of time on the sets has shared with us the unique features of the van that he loves and how he customized it according to his taste.

We asked Dheeraj Dhoopar about how he customized the van to make it feel like his own space. The actor replies, “For me Vanity is a place where I spend most of my time, hence for me it is very important to feel at home and feel relaxed. There are some specific color combinations that I love and I have made sure of using those particular colors inside the vanity. The whole set up inside my vanity is made by my choice and keeping in mind my taste.”

Check out glimpses of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s all new vanity van here:

The swanky black vanity van catches everyone’s attention with the logo of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s initials DD in bold white LED light at the side. Fans are hoping that with his new van, Dhoopar’s son Zayn will be spotted on sets more often, along with his mom. However, the Rabb Se Hai Dua actor clarifies that his family anyway visits him on sets whenever they want to.

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar is married to Vinny Arora and the couple has a son, Zayn.

Meanwhile, talking about his career, this year Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrated 15 years of his career in the television industry. The actor started off with modelling gigs and commercials. He marked his acting debut with the 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg.

After appearing in a few television shows, he shot to fame for playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s popularity skyrocketed with Kundali Bhagya. He is currently portraying the lead role of Subhaan Siddiqui in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

