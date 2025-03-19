Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi's new Pakistani romantic drama Shirin Farhad's teaser to release on THIS date

Good news for Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi's fans! The two talented artists from the Pakistani entertainment industry have teamed up to deliver an unforgettable experience. Yes, Farhan and Kinza have joined hands for a new Pakistani drama titled Shirin Farhad. The title hints at a romantic drama that is sure to be filled with many heart-touching moments.

Hum TV Pakistan uploaded a glimpse of the show on their official Instagram page, announcing the release date of the first teaser. The teaser for Shirin Farhad will be out on March 20 on the channel's official social media handles.

The caption of the promo read: "The journey into the golden era of love begins! The teaser of the drama serial Shirin Farhad drops tomorrow! Stay tuned, only on #HUMTV."

Take a look at the first look of Pakistani drama Shirin Farhad-

Featuring Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi , the upcoming romantic drama's poster looks promising and has left fans excited. Fans flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their excitement about the drama, its storyline, and the collaboration between these talented actors.

One fan wrote, "Going to be epicccc!" Another netizen commented, "So excited to see Farhan onscreen after so long." Yet another user shared, "I'm so excited!"—and the enthusiastic comments kept pouring in.

Advertisement

The audience is eagerly anticipating Farhan Saeed's return to television after a long time. Meanwhile, Kinza and Farhan's on-screen pairing is already receiving immense love from fans.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Shirin Farhad will feature Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi in the lead roles. Helmed by Asad Mumtaz, the drama is produced by Momina Duraid Productions and written by Ali Moeen. While the official premiere date of Shirin Farhad is yet to be announced, the show will air on Hum TV after its premiere.