THROWBACK: When Kinza Hashmi revealed she used to block Saboor Aly's number every night due to THIS reason

Kinza Hashmi is one of the leading female stars of the Pakistani drama industry. To date, she has won hearts with her stints in shows like Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Hook, Mere Ban Jao, among others. She shares a close bond with Sajal and Saboor Aly and shares a sincere bond of friendship. But did you know that once Kinza blocked Saboor's number?

In one of her earlier interviews, Kinza Hashmi said, "Wo subah 7-8 baje uth jaati hai. Aur woh uthte ke saath call kar degi aapko jab uska dil chahega. Toh yeh pehli dafa hua toh maine utah liya ki shayad mein koi mushkil yaa koi baat hogi. Maine uthaya toh usne bola ki kya kar rahi ho, aao naashta karne jaate hain. Maine time dekha 7 baj rahe hain (She gets up at 7-8 in the morning. As soon as she gets up, she will call you. This happened for the first time, so I thought maybe there was some problem or something. When I picked up her call, she asked what are you doing? Let's have breakfast. I looked at the time; it was 7 o'clock)."

Kinza added that after resisting for a bit, she went with Saboor Aly for breakfast. Recalling a similar incident, the Seerat actress said Saboor called her again at 8 in the morning when she was sleeping. When the Bekasoor actress asked why she hadn't woken up yet, Kinza mentioned her that her shoot begins in the noon. Further, when Hashmi asked Aly why she called her so early in the morning, the latter replied, "Aise hi call kar di (I called without any reason)."

Further, the 27-year-old stated that such instances happened to her at least 4 to 5 times. She asserted, "Uska number maine rozana raat block karke jaati hun, block karke soti hun ki yeh bandi subah uth ke mujhe call kar sakti hai (I block her number every night and then I go to sleep because this girl can call me in the morning)."

For the uninitiated, Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi are very good friends and support each other. Time and again, they post candid pictures with each other, treating fans.

