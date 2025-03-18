POLL: Which Bilal Abbas Khan's Pakistani drama did you like the most? Kuch Ankahi, Mann Jogi and more; VOTE

Bilal Abbas Khan, known for his acting prowess and amazing personality, has been the audience's favorite Pakistani actor. Bilal emerged as one of the most renowned celebrities in the entertainment industry due to his stupendous performances. Over the years, the actor starred in numerous Pakistani dramas opposite various actresses. Pinkvilla has now brought a new poll for its readers where they can vote for their favorite shows of Bilal Abbas Khan that they enjoy the most. Scroll below to vote!

Vote for your favorite shows of Bilal Abbas Khan:

Which Bilal Abbas Khan's Pakistani drama did you like the most? Vote for your favorite shows of Bilal Abbas Khan Pyar Ke Sadqay Dobaara Kuch Ankahi Ishq Murshid Mann Jogi

1- Pyar Ke Sadqay

Starring the talented Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan, Pyar Ke Sadqay was a hit Pakistani drama that received immense love from the audience. The hit rom-com was massively enjoyed by the Pakistani audience and overseas as well.

In this show, Bilal Abbas Khan essayed the role of Abdullah Shahbaz and won hearts by portraying the character of a shy, nerdy, soft-spoken and socially awkward person. His on-screen chemistry with Yumna impressed their fans and both were lauded for their performances. Pyar Ke Sadqay aired from January to August 2020.

2- Dobaara

Dobaara, starring Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan, received praise for showcasing a woman's right to happiness and choice, irrespective of age or societal pressures. The progressive storyline of the show instantly resonated with the audience and left a long-lasting impact.

Dobaara also focused on a widow’s journey toward self-discovery and reclaiming her life after the death of her controlling husband. The show aired from October 20, 2021 to June 15, 2022.

Advertisement

3- Kuch Ankahi

Kuch Ankahi is a show which holds a special space in the hearts of many fans. Starring Pakistani industry's famous actors, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan, the show received massive love from fans. Sajal Aly's portrayal of Aaliya is both inspiring and empowering.

Meanwhile, Bilal Abbas Khan's character, Salman, who portrays a middle class and is a real estate agent by profession, is Aaliya's professional rival. Their on-screen bonding, chemistry and storyline made Kuch Ankahi a must-watch Pakistani drama. The show originally premiered from January 7, 2023, to July 15, 2023.

4- Ishq Murshid

Ishq Murshid is another drama by Bilal Abbas Khan that is immensely loved by the audience. The show also stars Omair Rana and Hira Tareen in lead roles. Ishq Murshid follows an emotional journey of love, faith, and personal growth. It tells the story of Murshid and his quest for inner peace while navigating life’s complexities.

Advertisement

The beautiful cinematography and soulful dialogues add to its emotional depth. Ishq Murshid aired from October 8, 2023, to May 5, 2024.

5- Mann Jogi

Mann Jogi starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq quickly gained the attention of the viewers and was not only praised in Pakistan but also the Indian audience found it captivating.

The series explores the exploitation of the Islamic practice of Nikah Halala by individuals for personal gain. Mann Jogi aired from August 3, 2024 to September 28, 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the result for this poll will be published on March 20 (Thursday).