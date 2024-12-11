FIR fame Kavita Kaushik shares PICS ft Aamir Ali, Gopi Bhalla and others; Kiku Sharda is having major FOMO as he misses out on reunion

FIR was among one of the most enjoyed and iconic sitcoms ever released on television. Although it has been years since the show went off-air, it still has a special place in the hearts of its fans. Well, only recently, the team of FIR reunited, and fans could not stop themselves from getting nostalgic. Kavita Kaushik shared the pictures from their reunion on social media, and in no time, the comment section brimmed with fans' reactions.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kavita posted a string of photos with the cast of the show. The frames feature Aamir Ali, Gopi Bhalla, Sapna Sikarwar, and Sandeep Anand. Reliving the cherished memories, the actress captioned the post, "Hayye Daiyya kahan jaau mai F.i.R likhaaun." Kavita Kaushik, who essayed the character of Chadramukhi Chautala, added, "Gulguley, Shashank, and some important members were missed."

Take a look at the post here:

In one of the photos, she posed alongside her talented co-actors Gopi Bhalla, Aamir Ali, and Sandeep Anand, who are known for their portrayals of beloved characters Gopinath, Bajrang Pandey, and Billu, respectively. Dressed casually in comfortable outfits, all of them looked relaxed, but the atmosphere seemed cheerful.

Kavita also shared an adorable selfie with Sapna Sikarwar, another cast member from the series, showcasing their camaraderie. Lastly, a snapshot featured the group together, their faces beaming with joy as they smiled for the camera.

Reacting to the post, Kiku Sharda commented, "Missed the reunion. Love you guys." The comedian-actor played the role of Constable Gulgule in FIR and added much humor to it. His remark made fans miss him more!

Further, many people inquired if the show was returning for season 2. One of the fans remarked, "They made my childhood amazing." Another one wrote, "I'll never be bored of this show."

FIR aired from July 2006 to January 2015 and enjoyed a glorious run. The reunion definitely acted as a trip down memory lane for the ardent fans.

