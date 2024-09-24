The Great Indian Kapil Show's Kiku Sharda on cross-dressing and playing female characters: ‘Whenever I play a woman...’

Comedian Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma's show since a long time. Their partnership has lasted for over a decade, from the show's TV debut to its move to OTT platforms. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he was seen playing various characters, including the female ones. In a recent interview, Kiku opened up about the same and revealed his thought process behind being dressed as a woman. He also shed light on the changes his life has undergone after associating with Kapil Sharma.

Talking to the Indian Express, the Hatim actor said that he had no apprehensions about dressing up as a woman. He mentioned how he has been in this business of playing cross-dressed characters since the Great Indian Comedy Show days. The 48-year-old underlined how, as an actor, one needs to taste everything and deliver it with finesse. "As far as I make it entertaining, it's fine. Whenever I play a woman character, I make sure it is dignified and enduring. It stays in the cute zone only," remarked Kiku Sharda.

He is grateful that the audience has accepted him and explained that if people had not shown acceptance towards him, he would not have continued doing so. Kiku Sharda added that he can go to any extent for his craft and to showcase his talent.

Take a look at one of his videos:

Throwing light on his partnership with Kapil Sharma, the Akbar Birbal actor said, "Kapil has been a different high. It has been 11 years that I have been doing the show, but working with Kapil has helped me learn and grow so much." Lastly, Kiku commented that the association has helped him become the person he is today.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with its second season on September 21 on Netflix. The premiere episode featured Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Vasan Bala, and Karan Johar. The upcoming episode will have Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor gracing the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's Archana Puran Singh REVEALS how Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda SLEEP on flight