Kavita Kaushik calls Amitabh Bachchan 'bhagwan' after watching his performance in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Insaan nahi kar sakte...'

Kavita Kaushik has quit the television industry and slammed the regressive content. She even called it harmful for the young generation. However, she maintains an active social media presence and recently shared her review of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD. The FIR fame showered praise on Amitabh Bachchan and expressed amazement at his superlative performance.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kavita Kaushik informed fans that she finished watching Kalki and called Big B 'God.' She seemed so impressed with his acting prowess in the Nag Ashwin directorial that Kavita mentioned that no one has the capability of delivering such a powerful performance, and that, too, at his age.

The actress' post read, "I saw Kalki .... @SrBachchan sahab bhagwaan hai... insaan nahi kar sakte aisi performance.... especially at this age (Amitabh Bachchan is God.... humans cannot do such performance.... specially at this age)."

Take a look at her note here:

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh in the role of Ashwatthama. In the movie, he is seen protecting Deepika Padukone (Sumathi) as she is believed to be giving birth to God Kalki (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu). Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic sci-fi was originally released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD is digitally available on Netflix and Prime Video.

Advertisement

Kavita Kaushik, the actress, became a household name owing to her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. In an interview, she expressed her disappointment in the current TV content, describing it as regressive and stating that she no longer wants to be a part of it. She reflected on a time when TV was progressive and offered a variety of shows that provided entertainment for everyone.

On her work front, Kavita has also been seen in shows like Tera Chhalaava, Kutumb, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, among other TV serials. She is known to have participated in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. The actress has always been vocal about the issues prevailing in society and is an enthusiastic yoga practitioner.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: FIR fame Kavita Kaushik quits TV industry; slams regressive content and calls it 'harmful' for young generation