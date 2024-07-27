Discover TV's 7 most iconic characters: From Dilip Joshi's Jethalal to Mouni Roy's Naagin

From the 90s to the 2000s, some TV shows and characters have truly ruled in the hearts of every Indian household. Whether it's Dilip Joshi as Jethalal or Urvashi Dholakia portraying Komolika, they have carved out a special place for themselves with their incredible acting skills and unforgettable roles.

Here are some iconic characters from Indian TV shows:

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal

Dilip Joshi's portrayal of Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became a huge hit and possibly one of the most relatable characters in the history of Indian television. Whether it was his humorous banter with Goli or his flirty interactions with Babita Ji, portrayed by Munmun Dutta, the audience enjoyed every bit of it. It is true that no one could have played Jethalal better than Dilip Joshi, and currently, the show is surviving because of the man himself.

Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika

Who can forget the iconic vamp Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, whose sole purpose in life was to drive Prerna and Anurag apart and create havoc in their lives? Do you also remember Komolika walking flawlessly to the music of 'nikkaaa' while twirling a lock of her hair?

Supriya Pathak as Hansa Parekh

One of the most hilarious characters from the Khichdi cast that left us in splits was Hansa Parekh, aka Supriya Pathak, known for her not-so-bright intellect, which made her unforgettable and lovable. Do you remember Hansa's iconic line, “Hello, how are? Khaana khake jaana huh.”

Advertisement

Mouni Roy as Shivanya

Mouni Roy aced the role of Shivanya and Shivangi in the first and second seasons of Naagin. Her depiction of the "Icchadhari Naagin" in the series garnered immense love and recognition. The series topped the TRP charts, making her a household name. Roy mesmerized viewers with her performance and captivating beauty on screen.

Sudha Chandran as Ramola Sikand

Ramola Sikand, aka Sudha Chandran in Kaahin Kissii Roz, is definitely a role model for every vamp out there. Chandran mentioned how the role altered her fate and set the stage for the trend of killer mothers on Indian TV. And who can forget Ramola's striking dramatic bindis!

Dayanand Shetty as Daya

Dayanand, famous for his role as senior inspector Daya in CID, left a mark on our minds by obediently following ACP Pradyuman’s command, “Daya Darwaaza todd do!” and smashing through the doors. The show had a successful run for nearly two decades, capturing the hearts of Indian teenagers. CID also highlighted Daya and Abhijeet's brotherhood and friendship.

Advertisement

Rupal Patel as Kokila Modi

Rupal Patel, the lady behind the viral meme “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,” is recognized for her role as Kokila Modi in the widely discussed series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Kokila embodied the role of a principled woman who believes in standing up for ethics and values. She played a righteous mother-in-law to Gopi Bahu.

From the lovable and eccentric to the conniving and cunning, these characters have left an indelible mark. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just tuning in for fun, this article is bound to stir up some fond memories and leave you feeling nostalgic. It promises to take a trip down memory lane and make you revisit some of the most iconic characters from Indian TV serials.

Do let us know your favorite one.

ALSO READ: Naagin to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Top 7 must-watch serials of Ektaa Kapoor to binge-watch