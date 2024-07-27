Shweta Tiwari opens up on how son Reyansh facetimes her to show what didi Palak has worn: 'Ye kya..'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Shweta Tiwari is a sizzling mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. The actress always makes time from her busy work life and spends quality time with her kids. You may not have heard the star talking about her young son often, but lately, she has revealed a cute moment about him. Shweta revealed how her 8-year-old boy video calls her to talk about Palak's outfits whenever she heads out.

Shweta Tiwari opens up on Reyansh Kohli facetiming her to talk about Palak Tiwari's outfits:

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Shweta Tiwari revealed how her son Reyansh Kohli comments on her and Palak Tiwari's clothes. "Sabse cute lagta hai jab vo hamare kapdo par comment karta hai. He calls me to say, "Do you know want to see what Didi is wearing today? He facetimes me and shows what Palak is wearing."

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari with Palak and Reyansh Kohli:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star further revealed how her son questions what she is wearing. Reyansh also discusses the menu with the cook and asks her what she will prepare for the day. He also tells her not to make things he does not like. Shweta further said her son tells the chef, "Aaj rajma bana do kal paneer bana dena," instead of the actress taking responsibility for the same.

About Shweta Tiwari's personal life:

The Bigg Boss 4 winner has gone through two failed marriages. First, she got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998, with whom she separated in 2007. The reasons cited were domestic violence and alcoholism. They were blessed with Palak Tiwari.

She then married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for three years, and in 2016, she was blessed with Reyansh Kohli. It was in 2019 when the 43-year-old actress filed a domestic violence complaint against her second husband.

Shweta Tiwari's work front:

The stunning actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, playing the role of an intelligence officer. The movie will have a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, to name some. She is also set to work with Karan Johar in an untitled web series after wrapping up the shoot of Singham Universe.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

