Bigg Boss contestants who have ventured into silver screen; Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmine Bhasin and more

Many talented contestants from Bigg Boss have found their way to the silver screen, showcasing their versatility and charm. From Jasmin Bhasin to Shehnaaz Gill and Gautam Gulati, let's explore the inspiring journeys of these beloved stars.

List of the Bigg Boss contestants who have transitioned to the silver screen

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as one of the finalists, debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. She also starred in the sex-positive comedy Thank You for Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila. Though the film failed at the box office, Shehnaaz garnered tremendous attention after the film.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s post:

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and she made her film debut with 2022 Punjabi film Honeymoon in a lead role opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin grabbed eyeballs in the show for her friendship turned relationship with Aly Goni and her friendship turned tussle with Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s post

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, the winner of Bigg Boss 8, appeared in several Bollywood movies after the show. He was a part of Azhar, Behen Hogi Teri, and Radhe, opposite actors Emran Hashmi, Rajkumar Rao, and superstar Salman Khan, respectively.

Advertisement

Take a look at Gautam Gulati’s post:

Nora fatehi

Nora Fatehi, who entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wild card contestant, made her mark in Bollywood as one of the finest dancers currently.

She appeared in various music videos, like Naah by Harrdy Sandhu and Baby Marvake Maanegi by Raftaar, which were chartbusters. Later, she featured in various Bollywood special numbers like Dilbar, Saki Saki, and Ek Toh Kam Zindagani.

Furthermore, she acted in Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Nora Fatehi has emerged as one of the most successful Bigg Boss contestants who managed not to fade away after the reality show.

Take a look at Nora fatehi’s post:

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone relocated to India after her debut on Bigg Boss season 5, launching a successful Bollywood career. She starred in popular films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, and Raees.

Advertisement

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s post:

Mahira Sharama

Mahira Sharma, who emerged as one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13, made her Punjabi movie debut with Lehmerghini. Mahira is quite a famous name in the Punjabi film industry, as she has done several music videos.

Take a look at Mahira Sharma’s post:

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik made her film debut in 2022 with music composer and director Palash Muchhal’s film Ardh. The film also featured Hiten Tejwani, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, and comedy actor Rajpal Yadav.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s post:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhray, one of the most popular contestants and finalists of Bigg Boss 16, is anticipated to soon make her film debut. The actress was recently featured in a music video, Baar Baar, opposite her rumored boyfriend and co contestant in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta. The song is produced by Yash Raj Films. Her new web show 10 June Ki Raat recently released on JioCinema, where the actress is paired opposite Tushar Kapoor.

Advertisement

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s post:

From the confines of the Bigg Boss house to the grandeur of the silver screen, these contestants have proven their mettle and versatility. Their success stories inspire many aspiring actors, showing that with perseverance and passion, dreams can indeed come true.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh to Eijaz Khan; 5 times actors opened up about sexual abuse in Bigg Boss