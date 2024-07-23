Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ashika to make major revelation amid Savi and Rajat's engagement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting interesting day by day. The current track of the show revolves around Rajat requesting Savi to marry him so that he can get custody of Sai. Savi has seen Rajat and his mother's love and affection for Sai and knows there's more than what meets the eye regarding Ashika and her intentions toward getting Sai's custody. In the forthcoming episodes, Ashika will try hard to brainwash Savi's mind so that she steps back from marrying Rajat.

Major revelation awaits Savi in the forthcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episodes, the ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will witness Savi agreeing to marry Rajat and help him get Sai's custody. The couple will have an exciting engagement ceremony. However, Ashika will enter the celebration and reveal Rajat's dark secret to Savi.

Ashika will tell Savi that Rajat has hidden one of the major truths from her, and she'll inform Savi that they have a son, too. This revelation will leave Savi extremely shocked.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap story

Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a major leap of seven years and witnessed many changes. The Bhosale family, along with Ishaan (Shakti Arora), exited the show, paving the way for new characters and a fresh storyline. Hitesh Bharadwaj got roped in to play Rajat Thakkar's lead role in the show opposite Savi (Bhavika Sharma).

Audiences have pointed out that the show's post-leap story is similar to the story of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma playing the lead roles, followed by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj.

