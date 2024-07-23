Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora discusses RISK of doing new shows, reveals SHOCKING fan encounter: 'Kapde fatt jaate the'

Shakti Arora is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following, too. Over the years, the actor has proved his mettle every time with his performance. Recently, Faheem Bhat's podcast, Shakti opened up about his life experiences, career, childhood days, fanbase, and so on.

Shakti Arora talks about shocking fan encounter:

Known for his talent and good looks, Shakti Arora has a fan following worldwide. While talking to the host of the podcast, Shakti Arora mentioned that he used to hide his face in public places, but still, fans used to recognise him. He even shared that when he stayed in Indonesia for a year, the fan following there was massive compared to India.

The actor recalled a shocking fan encounter in Indonesia and said, "Literally kapde fatt jaate the humare. Nikalna mushkil hota tha. Muje aisa lagta tha humne TV pe sirf ek show kiya hai usme itne fame ki kya zarurat."

He continued, "But vaha par bohot fame tha. Matlab ghadi, sunglasses sab nikal lenge, jacket fatt ke bahar aa jayegi. Jab tak stage pe pochte, aadhe kapde toh fatt chuke hote the (laughs)."

Shakti Arora talks about RISK doing new shows:

Talking about the same, the Kundali Bhagya fame said, "Earlier, the shows used to have a minimum of two to three years of shelf life. Now, the minimum life is one or two months. If the show hasn't gained enough TRP, it wraps up in three months."

Shakti added, "So, it's risky to do a new show because if that doesn't work, then even your career's pack up can happen. This is because you were unable to prove your mettle, and that is why doing long-running shows is important."

He recalled doing long-running shows like Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more, which have been running for a long time.

Shakti Arora talks about TV reach:

Shakti Arora stated receiving less limelight because of social media and explained how fame is short-lived. Talking about Television and its reach, the actor mentioned beggars on the road called him "Ishaan sir" (his character's name from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) instead of his real name. He even disclosed walking out of films midway as it was not interesting compared to Television shows.

On the professional front, Shakti Arora was last seen playing the role of Ishaan Bhosale in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

