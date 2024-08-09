Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Singer Shaan to grace Savi-Rajat's engagement; major DRAMA awaits

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. At long last, the show has arrived at a much-anticipated moment. As Savi and Rajat's wedding festivities are about to begin, the makers have planned singer Shaan's grand entry into the show. Savi and Rajat decided to get married only because they wanted to provide a better future for Sai.

In Savi and Rajat's engagement, Shaan will be seen adding his charm with his melodious voice. The acclaimed singer will sing popular songs like Chand Sifarish from Fanna, Jab Se Tere Naina from Sawariyaa, and Diwanagi Diwanagi from Om Shanti Om.

Savi and Rajat will come closer during their engagement, dancing to Shaan's soulful voice. Bhosale and Thakkar families will also groove to the singer's tunes.

Take a look at Shaan gracing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets:

Pinkvilla has already informed the viewers that the show will witness a high-voltage drama as Aashka learns about Savi and Rajat's wedding. She will try to break their union by revealing a major truth to Savi during the engagement ceremony. Aashka reveals to Savi that Sai is not the only child that she and Rajat have. She will inform her that they are parents to a baby boy as well. This will leave Savi shocked, as Rajat never informed her about this big truth.

Advertisement

In the previous episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rajat and Savi ended up at a government office to register their court marriage. However, they were informed that court marriages require one month's prior booking. After arguing over the same, they planned to get married following Indian traditions.

As Sai chose to be with her Pari aunty, Savi, Rajat planned to get married to her so that he could get her custody.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Major drama to unfold as Rajat raises his hand to SLAP Savi