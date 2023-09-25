EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee ELATED over Dil Diyaan Gallaan gig; calls it 'promising'

Dil Diyaan Gallaan has been in the news lately as the show took a dramatic turn with Amrita's (Kaveri Priyam) death. The show went ahead for a ten-year leap post which the story and the plot have changed considerably. Post ten-year leap, Veer and Amrita's daughter Alia is introduced. Veer gives a cold shoulder to Alia and their relationship is strained as she reminds him of his lovely late wife Amrita. While Alia is loved by all, she craves the love of his father. Amidst the changed dynamics, the makers introduced the talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the new main lead in the show. The actress plays the character of a single mother, Deesha in the show who also has a mysterious past. Pinkvilla got in touch with Devoleena and asked her what made her choose this show to mark her comeback on television.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on what made her sign Dil Diyaan Gallaan

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress wisecracked, "The concept of the show left me intrigued and I felt it is an amazing concept. I was waiting for something this promising and relevant. And above everything else, the makers are like my family and I enjoy working with them."

Have a look at the picture shared by Devoleena from the sets of the show:

Devoleena's take on entering a show mid-way

Usually, it is considered a challenge for a new actor to enter a well-established show. We asked Devoleena, her thoughts on the same. She said, "No... I don't think like that.. though it's about luck at times.. but mostly the audience easily accepts a new character and a new story.. so it's the equivalent of starting a new TV show... it's an actor's responsibility along with the makers to deliver something unique that the audience enjoys... The entire team of Dil Diyaan Gallaan along with me are working extremely hard to provide the same".

Devoleena's journey in the TV industry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee came to Mumbai with big dreams of becoming a dancer. She participated in one of the leading dance shows. She took the huge responsibility of replacing Giaa Manek as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also tried her hands on being a part of the most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the popular contestants that season. Devoleena was also featured in a few music videos.

