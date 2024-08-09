EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhatt talks about differences between his character Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Arjun from Megha Barsenge

Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan's new show Megha Barsenge has hit the television screens. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neil Bhatt spoke about the difference between his characters Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Arjun from Megha Barsenge as both the characters are government servants.

Neil Bhatt says Arjun Talwar from Megha Barsenge is not as flawed as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat

As both his characters Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Arjun Talwar from Megha Barsenge are investigative officers, we asked Neil Bhatt about the difference between both, he said, "Virat wasn't a righteous character. He was flawed and that was the best part about playing that character. He was a normal human being, just like any of us and the same applies to Arjun in Megha Barsenge. I feel Arjun is not as flawed as Virat, at least by now. Arjun Talwar's moral compass isn't wrong."

Take a look at a recent promo of Megha Barsenge here:

Neil Bhatt expresses happiness with the way Arjun Talwar is written in Megha Barsenge

Neil Bhatt said, "I am happy with the way it has been written. He is a strong, determined guy. The best part about playing Arjun Talwar is that he is very upfront, he is a very cocky, in-your-face kind of person. He won't shy away from making fun of a stranger or pulling his leg, but would genuinely be sorry after realizing his mistake. It is a fun-loving character."

Neil Bhatt talks more about his character in Megha Barsenge

The Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor said, "When it comes to work, you'll see him very focused and determined in getting his work done. I am an IAS officer in the show, he is an IAS officer but he is always on the go. As in, you'll feel hamesha jung pe nikla hai. He is always very active, he'd walk around, and talk."

He added, "You will not see him sulking or sitting on a chair and thinking. He may be in an administrative job, but at the same time he is very active. I love his energy, I love the way it is written, it is interesting and intriguing. He is very energetic, very youthful, very funky. He is kind of tadka in the show. It's fun playing the part."

Neil Bhatt on missing wife Aishwarya Sharma on Megha Barsenge sets

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After getting married, they continued to be a part of the show. After the show, they signed up for Bigg Boss 17. We asked Neil if he missed his wife on the sets as it is his first project after the wedding without her.

Neil gave an adorable response and admitted missing his wife. He also revealed that he told the same to his wife. He said, "No doubt! It was only recently that I told her that I miss you on the sets. Aadat hai usse dekhne ki har jagah. Miley hi hum kaam pe hai, we met on the show, and later on we did Bigg Boss together. So we've always been together."

He added, "This is kind of first solo project for me, she did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 without me but this is my first project where she is not there with me, so I told her the other day that I miss seeing her on the sets."

Megha Barsenge also stars Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana.

