WATCH: Neil Bhatt holds wife Aishwarya Sharma close to her as they step out for movie date; Decoding couple's look

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma stepped out for a movie night, and as always, the couple rocked in their respective ensembles. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame duo exuded elegance and gave us major couple goals. While the actress looked beautiful in a wrap dress, Neil complemented her wife with his denim game. Let us have a look at their outfits closely.

Aishwarya Sharma wore a wrap dress that featured a deep V-neck, adding a touch of sensuality to her overall look. The mixed prints all over her dresses were all things cool and catchy. What demanded our immediate attention was the side slit and side knot design. Further, the bodycon fit accentuated her graceful frame. The bishop sleeves added a fun flair to the diva’s look.

For accessories, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant carried a black sling bag and wore peep toe heel pumps with ankle buckles. Sharma opted for minimal makeup and kept her dark tresses open. On the other hand, Neil Bhatt appeared handsome in a black tee with a round neckline and full sleeves. He paired it with denim jeans and completed his look with black shoes.

Take a look at the video here:

Neil Bhatt and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, are best known for their roles, DCP Virat Chavan and Pakhi, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After meeting on the sets of the show, they got married and continued to be a part of it. The show proved to be a hit and garnered impressive viewership, making the duo popular in the industry. Later, they were seen as the participants in Bigg Boss 17.

Speaking of their individual careers, Neil is currently seen playing the role of IAS Arjun Talwar in the newly launched drama show Megha Barsenge. It also stars Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan in pivotal roles.

Aishwarya Sharma is yet to be seen on the screens after her stint on Bigg Boss 17. While she faced eviction in the Salman Khan-hosted show, she emerged as the second runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

