EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vijhay Badhlaani to take over a strong character in new show Jagriti

Zee TV show Jagriti is getting a lot of limelight for its unique storyline. The show will soon witness an exciting twist with the entry of actor Vijhay Badlaani, who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as a grey-shaded character. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Badlaani will soon enter Jagriti as a cop and will play the character of a strong, selfish, and manipulative Police Officer named Amol.

When contacted, Vijhay confirmed the buzz and shared his thoughts on playing a Police Officer in Jagriti. He said, "Yes, I have joined the cast of Jagriti. My character Amol, a police officer is a negatively shaded character who knows how to get his way in any situation. He is strong-headed and cunning. Amol will work along with the main negative Aarya Babar and make sure to bring trouble in Jahriti's life."

The Pandya Store actor also said, "The character is very well-written and has a back story with his wife. The couple got married under certain circumstances and thus he has no respect for his wife, or any other woman for that matter. He also has a softer side which only comes out when he is with his five-year-old daughter."

He added, "I am extremely thrilled to play such a multi-dimensional character. For the first time, I have grown a beard for a character to make it look more convincing. I am excited for my audiences to watch the upcoming episodes of Jagriti and shower their love on the show and on me."

The story of Jagriti revolves around traditional practices wherein newborns' tiny fingers are pressed against an ink pad and their fingerprints taken into police records and branded as criminals even before they've cried their first cry. Such is the cruel reality for the Chitta community, where the future of every child is sealed even before they have begun to live their lives.

With Jagriti, Zee TV breaks away from the traditional mold and brings viewers a show set in a very different world. Based in the fictional town of Mokshgarh in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the story explores the systemic injustice where the people of this community are branded as criminals at birth, denied education, relegated to professions like hunting and exploited by feudal lords. Produced by Guroudev Bhalla, Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah follows a young girl’s spirited struggle for dignity and freedom.

Making his comeback after 8 long years on television, popular actor Aarya Babbar is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as Kalikant Thakur. He is the village's richest and most powerful man and bribes the local police and forest officials to run his illegal businesses smoothly. He is an authoritarian, patriarchal, and misogynistic person who is cruel towards the people of the Chitta community. Every time the authorities catch his smuggling consignments, an innocent man from the community takes the fall for it.

The show features popular child actress Asmi Deo in the titular role. She was last seen in Anupamaa as Chhoti Anu and received accolades for her stint in the show. The show stars other actors like Yash Gera, Titiksha Shrivastava, Prakhar Saxena, and Arya Babbar, among others.

