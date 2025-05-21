Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Savi requests help from Neil but here's big update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the interesting daily soap, has been in the news for its engaging twists and turns. From Bhavika Sharma's entry to Vaibhavi Hankare's sudden exit, the show grabbed the attention of the viewers time and again and promises to entertain in the future as well. Now, as per the new promo, a major twist awaits the audience. While Savi tries to prove Rajat and Tejaswini's innocence, she requests Neil's help. However, Neil has some other plans.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their official social media page. In this promo, Savi recalls getting suspended from being an IPS officer and remembers Rajat. She then pledges to protect her family and prove Rajat innocent. For this, she requests Neil to support her and help her, as he wants to prove his wife, Tejaswini, innocent. While Neil agrees, he has a vicious plan to trap Savi.

The IPS officer has asked Neil to keep an eye on Savi and inform him of everything Savi does. The officer doesn't share a good bond with Savi and wants to see her in trouble. The caption of this promo read, "Savi ne sirf sach tak pahuchne ke liye kiya Neil par bharosa...Lekin har kadam par chhupi thi ek nayi chaal, ek naya jhoot...Kya Savi jaan payegi woh raaz jo Neil chhupa raha hai."

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo here-

In the recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was seen how Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma) was suspended from her job after he lashed out at her senior for speaking ill about Rajat. Rajat's family gets happy as Savi is suspended, as they blame her job for Rajat's death.

Speaking about the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made headlines as Vaibhavi Hankare, who was roped in to play the lead role, took an exit from the show 3 months ago after her track ended in the show. Vaibhavi played the role of Tejaswini, who was shown as Neil's wife. After joining to play the lead role in January end, Vaibhavi's journey ended in April. Neil and Tejaswini's relationship won the hearts of the audience.

In order to introduce a new twist, Bhavika Sharma was roped in to play the lead role.

