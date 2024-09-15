Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has recently disclosed that she has been turning down Bigg Boss offers for the past four years, despite invitations for both the TV and OTT versions of the show. In a candid interview, Sunita revealed that she was also approached for the OTT version and the show hosted by Anil Kapoor.

In a recent interview with the Timeout With Ankit podcast, Sunita said, "They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss."

Sunita also mentioned that not just she, but her daughter Tina was approached as well. She declined the offer and said, "I told them, 'Do you even know who you’re talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan."

Speaking about her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Sunita smiled and noted that she is still waiting for an invitation. When asked if she felt irritated about not being invited yet, she responded, “Why would I be irritated? It’s his show, it’s up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he’ll certainly attract ratings! Karan’s also a Gemini, so am I. We’ll have a ball.”

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret for nearly two years. They are proud parents to two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

Govinda is known as one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema, and his contributions to the film industry will always be cherished. He has a huge fan following, thanks to his flawless comic timing and effortless dance moves.

