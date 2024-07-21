EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gurucharan Singh recalls bagging Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in six months; has THIS appeal from industry

Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for playing the character of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the news for several months. After his sudden disappearance, the actor returned to his home in Delhi, which recently ended all speculations about his disappearance.

Now, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Gurucharan Singh expressed being in hunt of work and appealed to people from the industry to give him work.

Gurucharan Singh appeals for work:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gurucharan Singh said, "I want to tell the industry people. Please, I'm available, I need work. I want to work with my heart because I enjoy working. I would love to. If you can, please call me on my phone number and I am available on Instagram. I want to do a lot for my fans."

Expressing his confusion, the actor said, "I'm not getting clarity on what I should do. I shared a picture recently, and I didn't like it. I realized I should do something from which fans should get something. I don't want to give lectures or teach them anything, but I want to share real-life experiences which can benefit them. Even if I become beneficial for one or two people, it will be nice."

Watch Gurucharan Singh's exclusive interview here-

Gurucharan Singh talks about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Advertisement

Recalling his days before bagging Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh shared, "When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I came with a very strong thought. I bagged Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in six months. No one knew me then. Now, the world loves me. This is my second inning, and I need support from the industry."

He continued, "You tell me what to do, and I will do that. I will share my life experiences. If you want to make a reel, then come. We'll fix a location and make a reel. Let's do it positively."

For the uninformed, on April 26, Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers about Gurucharan's mysterious disappearance. However, the actor returned after a few days and mentioned that he disappeared to pursue a spiritual path.

Workwise, Gurucharan Singh is known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He starred opposite Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal in the hit sitcom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh reveals if TT ever caught him in train when he went missing