5 Signs that prove you are 'headstrong' and 'loving' like Hania Aamir's Sharjeena from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas right now. It has taken the nation by storm, captivating hearts and minds even beyond the borders. Mustafa and Sharjeena are polar opposites, yet they marry and embark on a new journey. While Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's chemistry was enough to make the drama an instant hit, the compelling plot, endearing characters, and profound emotional depth have added the icing on the cake.

Talking about Sharjeena, she's not a typical girl boss; she is a soulful being like the rest of us. Well, she does steal moments to expel grief, though privately. Today, let us tell you 5 signs that make you like Sharjeena from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

5 signs that prove you’re deep down Hania Aamir's Sharjeena from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

1. You cannot tolerate disrespect

We were all delighted when Sharjeena gave it back to Rubab, who disrespected her. If the way Sharjeena sarcastically argued with Rubab for being self-centered and self-obsessed feels relatable to you, then this proves that disrespect in any form cannot be tolerated by you.

2. You are responsible and self-dependent

Sharjeena juggles her studies and job to support her husband, Mustafa. She doesn't complain about anything and has never expressed unwillingness towards any responsibility. From taking care of her in-laws, parents, and husband, Sharjeena has always showcased a responsible personality. So, if have this trait in you, it's a sign that you might be like her!

Advertisement

3. You are always optimistic

No matter what the situation is, Sharjeena never loses hope and remains positive. While Mustafa often loses calm and worried when they have no money to manage their household, she always assures him about having a better future ahead. Sharjeena believes worrying never solves any problem, and hence, one should always make decisions with a calm mind.

4. You are a true companion in your partner's tough time

Instead of blaming Mustafa for their tough time, Sharjeena decides to hold his hand and walk the rough roads together. Both anyhow manage to rent a flat and start a new life. Not only this, she did not even ask Mustafa anything related to stolen money when Rubab accused him.

This shows how Sharjeena trusted him and looked into his eyes, thereby realizing the truth. She never tolerated anything against Mustafa when Adeel attempted to create differences between them.

Advertisement

5. You are a bibliophile

Books have always been Sharjeena's best friend. You can see her reading her textbooks and other novels so frequently that you might make reading your hobby. Call it a way to release your stress or love for books; if you have a habit of hanging out with them, you are probably the next bibliophile after Sharjeena.

Which of these signs can you relate to?



ALSO READ: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress Hania Aamir sings THIS Atif Aslam song on London streets; VIRAL video wins over internet