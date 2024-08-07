Hina Khan drops Wednesday wisdom and it will drive away your mid-week blues; check it out

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer for which she is taking treatment. However, the actress is not stopping herself from being positive and motivating her fans to have a good mindset. Today, was no different when she posted words of wisdom on social media.

Hina Khan who has the aura of never giving up took to her Instagram to share a motivational post. It read, "Life is only as good as your mindset. Mind over matter." She added a bandaged heart emoji at the end.



The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is deterred from completing her professional commitments as she undergoes chemotherapy. She had also taken to her social media handle to post a video from one of her brand advertisements. She could be seen sporting a fringe-cut wig and wrote, "New work in a new look. The show must go on! How am I looking, BTW?"

Fans have always been inspired by the spirit of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star. One fan commented on the video, "Being a cancer patient myself...when I see your videos they gave me hope and strength." Another one wrote, "You inspire many out there who are suffering from this disease even in this difficult time you are shooting for a brand truly an inspiration for all of us."

Well, it was on 28th June when the Bigg Boss 11 star revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She had written a post that read, "I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 star had even mentioned the reason behind shaving off her head. She did not want to undergo the painful experience and said that her biggest strength is patience.

Well, lately, the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a reunion, and fans saw that Hina Khan was missing. Karan Mehra, who played Hina's on-screen husband, Naitik, posted an array of pictures. Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar, and Ayush Viz. Karan Mehra was present.

