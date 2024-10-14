Hina Khan finds motivation in her 'last standing eyelash' as she courageously battles breast cancer; 'Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, but now...'

Hina Khan is courageously battling stage 3 breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Throughout her battle, she has been keeping her fans updated on her health and sharing positive thoughts on her Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture of her last standing eyelash, along with a heartfelt note in which she described it as a 'brave, lone warrior' and her source of motivation.

Taking to her Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame wrote, "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes..This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me (flexed bicep emoji). Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through (mending heart and smiley emojis)."

Hina also mentioned that she now relies on fake eyelashes for her professional shoots. "P.S - Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots koi naaaaa.. Sab theek ho jaana hai. DUA," added the actor.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to her post, Dalljiet Kaur commented, "Yes, you will get through this love. We all are praying to allah for your speedy recovery." Juhi Parmar, who is celebrated for her stint in Kumkum, expressed, "Beautiful girl with a brave, beautiful heart." Other celebs like Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, and Ektaa Kapoor also reacted to Hina's post.

For the untold, Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in July this year. She shared a post on Instagram that read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer."

The actor also shared a heartbreaking video that captured the emotional moment of shaving her head while her mother tearfully looked on. She also got herself a wig made out of it, displaying incredible strength and resilience in the tough times. A few days back, Hina Khan opened up about suffering from mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy.

