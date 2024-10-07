WATCH: Hina Khan suffers crippling neuropathic pain amid Stage 3 breast cancer battle; says 'Hum kaam karenge, aur ladenge'

Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, has been suffering from several other side effects of the treatment. Amidst this tough journey, Hina hasn't stopped working and has been an inspiration for many. During a recent event visit, Hina suffered crippling neuropathic pain which makes her unable to stand more than a few minutes.

Hina Khan dropped a video from the event showing the aftermath of standing for more than one hour. It is seen how the actress is rushed into an elevator after the event. The actress can be seen showing her sneakers that she donned on her bronze metallic saree. In the video, she expressed how she has to keep her comfort in mind while working but also mentioned that she won't stop working.

Watch Hina Khan's video here-

Along with this video, the Bigg Boss 11 fame narrated her hardships but also mentioned how she has been staying motivated amidst this difficult journey. She wrote, "What a day it was.. as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult."

Further, Hina explained how the event was a commitment that she made before she discovered the side effects of her treatment. She shared how somehow she got the strength to pull off this event. Speaking about her unique footwear choice on a saree, she shared, "Now a days anything cushioned in my feet gives me comfort in walking.. which is why we decided to wear a super comfy pair of shoes beneath my Saree. Like I said, Hum kaam karenge, aur ladenge."

Ever since the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress bravely opened up about her stage three breast cancer battle, she expressed how she resonates with people who have been battling the same disease. In the caption of this post, she again spoke about those people's hardships and struggles in detail.

Concluding this note, Hina expressed her gratitude saying, "Blessed to have what I have and even while facing this phase of my life. I am thankful to Almighty coz I am able to do it .. and learn from so many brave souls. With the show, some strength, Faith in almighty, some pills and the support of my team we managed to pull it off and I am so proud of myself that I didn’t give up."

Speaking about Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed his fans and followers about his heartbreaking news on social media. As she seeks treatment for the same, the actress revealed suffering from mucositis, which is a side effect of chemotherapy. Despite her fluctuating health conditions, the actress has been working by attending events and walking ramps.

