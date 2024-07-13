Hina Khan shares emotional PICS with mom amid stage 3 breast cancer treatment; says 'A Superpower in which Mothers...'

It has been more than two weeks since Hina Khan shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on social media. The actress has been sharing her challenges and experiences with chemotherapy in her posts, all while staying determined and optimistic about recovery. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a series of pictures with her mother from the day she told her about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis.

Hina highlighted how a mother always comforts her child, no matter the situation. The actor also emphasized that her mom held her lovingly, setting aside her own pain.

Hina Khan pens an emotional note for her mom

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan posted several pictures on her feed. The first snapshot shows her mom holding her in her arms, calming the actor during the tough phase. It is followed by other snapshots, where the Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and her mother are seen comforting each other through their warm hugs and conversations.

The Shinda Shinda No Papa actor captioned the post, "A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength."

Have a look at the post here:

Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, and others react

After Hina Khan dropped the pictures on social media, several television personalities reacted to it. Kushal Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Parth Samthaan, Ekta Kapoor, and others left red heart emojis.

On the other hand, fans showered love in the comment section, wishing Hina Khan a speedy recovery. One of the comments read, "Aap bahut jaldi theek ho jaaogi mai dua kar rahi hun aapke liye." A user expressed, "Now we know where all this strength is coming from supermom."

For the unversed, Hina Khan disclosed her diagnosis on June 28. She also informed fans about receiving chemotherapy sessions. The actor posted a video of herself getting a pixie cut amid her cancer treatment.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

