Hina Khan kickstarts her fun-filled birthday celebration amidst stage three breast cancer treatment; SEE PIC

Hina Khan is nothing less than an inspiration. The actress has been putting on a brave front while battling stage three breast cancer. Khan is among the few actresses who are not only openly talking about her struggles but also motivating them to cope in a better way. Recently, Hina took to social media and shared a picture of a cake and mentioned that her birthday celebration had already begun.

With her birthday on October 2nd, Hina Khan has kicked off the celebrations more than a week in advance. She shared a picture of a stunning birthday cake adorned with red rose petals, captioning it 'And it begins. First cake.' Each year, Hina's fans join in the extensive celebrations, sending her gifts and spreading joy and happiness.

Take a look at the picture shared by Hina Khan ahead of her birthday here:

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress has been inspiring a lot of people with her realistic yet positive approach to dealing with her stage three cancer treatment. She also shares posts about difficult times and painful moments while she also brightens people's days by sharing her positive thoughts and happy days amidst her treatment.

Hina Khan recently made her first media appearance at an event. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for a traditional Kashmiri outfit, representing her birthplace, Kashmir. People lauded her for her confidence and grace.

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist has been receiving immense love, respect, prayers, and blessings from across the world. Khan had mentioned that people across the world and many different religious beliefs have been praying for her recovery, which has instilled more positivity in her about winning the battle against breast cancer.

