Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Rohit will take SHOCKING decision after he learns about Ruhi's plan about Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked the attention of the audiences ever since it premiered. The show currently revolves around Abhira and Armaan's wedding sequence. While a few are not happy with Abhira and Armaan's union, it's Ruhi who is completely against their marriage, as she loves Armaan and wants to marry him. Ruhi prepares a vicious plan to destroy Armaan and Abhira's marriage.

Now, in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Ruhi blackmails Armaan to marry her and threatens him to harm herself if he doesn't agree. Ruhi confronts Armaan and makes it clear to him that she will go to any extent to marry him.

After learning about this, Rohit (Romiit Raj) heavily insults Ruhi and kicks her out of Poddar's house. The viewers will witness Ruhi's schemes to sabotage Armaan and Abhira's wedding, but Rohit will uncover Ruhi's true intentions.

Rohit will also see Ruhi meeting Armaan outside the wedding venue and realizing Ruhi's master plan. Rohit will realize that Ruhi doesn't love him and has feelings for Armaan. This revelation will shock Rohit, and thus he will decide to expel Ruhi from Poddar's house.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was seen that Armaan and Abhira excitingly get ready to marry. However, Vidya expresses her dissatisfaction over their wedding and decides not to give her blessings to Armaan for the wedding. Meanwhile, Ruhi dresses exactly like Abhira.

Ruhi dresses like a bride and plans to destroy Abhira and Armaan's wedding. Ruhi goes to a temple and prepares for her wedding. She decides to go on to any extent to marry the love of her life, Armaan.

In the recent episode, it was also seen that Manish learns the truth about Abhira being Akshara's daughter. After this realization, Manish decides to take all responsibility for Abhira's wedding and fulfill all his duties. He decides to hide the truth for the time being and reveal it at the right time.

Premiered on January 12, 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently stars Rohit Purohit, Samriddhi Shukla, and Garvita Sandhwani in lead roles.

