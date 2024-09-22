Hina Khan represents her birthplace Kashmir at FIRST media interaction amidst breast cancer treatment

Hina Khan is nothing less than an inspiration. The talented actress revealed being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and while celebrities wish to keep low-key during such unfortunate times, Hina Khan is one of the few actresses who's sharing every bit of her cancer treatment journey with her fans and has been inspiring them. Recently, she made her first media appearance amidst her breast cancer battle and represented her birthplace, Kashmir.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wore a Kashmiri traditional hot pink outfit for the event as she posed with sheer confidence and grace in front of the paparazzi. Sharing the beautiful and courageous moment on the red carpet of the event on her Instagram stories, Hina Khan wrote, "This was my first media interaction, and I really enjoyed wearing the essence of my birthplace, the exquisite and beautiful traditional Kashmiri attire with customized 'tilla' work."

Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram story flaunting the Kashmiri traditional attire here:

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress added, "In this new phase of my life, I wanted to wear the essence of the place where I was born. Felt so good, uffffff. I just adore everything about Kashmir."

In the month of July, 2024, Hina Khan took the nation by storm by revealing that she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She mentioned that she is confident about bouncing back soon and asked fans and well-wishers for prayers.

Advertisement

The actress has been sharing her breast cancer treatment journey regularly with her fans, showcasing her strength and her positive attitude towards life. The actress shared the heartbreaking video of cutting her hair short ahead of chemotherapy. She didn't want to experience extreme hair loss during the treatment and decided to cut her hair short before the side effects kicked in.

However, weeks later, she mentioned that she was experiencing extreme hair loss even after cutting them short.

Hina Khan has been receiving love and admiration from across the world. Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: When Hina Khan revealed what makes her friendship with Shaheer Sheikh so strong; 'We fight a lot...': THROWBACK