When Hina Khan revealed what makes her friendship with Shaheer Sheikh so strong; 'We fight a lot...': THROWBACK

Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh have been one of the most popular and loved on-screen couples, especially known for their romantic scenes in the rain, thanks to their song Barsaat Aa Gayi. However, did you know that the duo are also very good friends off-camera? In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed the secret behind her strong bond with the actor.

During the conversation, Hina Khan shared some previously unheard details about her connection with Shaheer Shaikh. She said, "I think he's a lot of fun to be around, and I really enjoy his company. We kind of just click with each other. Whenever we meet, we have a great time together and talk a lot. I think the best part about our friendship—or whatever you want to call it—is that we don't need to meet every day or hang out every weekend. We're not the kind of friends who constantly connect and party, but whenever we do catch up, it's always a good time."

Hina even added about fighting with the Mahabharat actor. She said, "But whenever we do, we connect and we spend a good good amount of time. We discuss, we share. The best part of his and mine bond is that there are no inhibitions. We talk, share everything with each other. We fight a lot, so that is also one of the reasons we are close to each other."

Shaheer also added about Hina by saying, "I think knowing a human is not a year thing or a month thing. Actually every humans also changes with time. It is a process I guess. I think we are in sync, we know each other."

Indeed, Shaheer has proven to be a loyal friend, as he visited the actress at the hospital a while ago. She is battling stage 3 breast cancer like a true warrior. The actor even shared a picture from the hospital, writing, "You are my cherished friend, and I’ve always seen you inspire people around the world by doing the right thing. But watching your grit and resilience over the past few months has made me even prouder of you. You are fiery and fearless."

As the saying goes, it takes two to tango, and Hina and Shaheer's bond is a testament to true friendship.

