Hina Khan remembers her late father on his birthday, pens emotional note: 'Just one..'

Hina Khan is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, and sadly, her dad is not by her side anymore. However, the actress remembered her father on his birthday today and wrote an emotional note that will make you cry. Take a look at the same here.

Hina Khan, a while ago, took to her Instagram story to remember her father, the late Aslam Khan. She posted a video where a girl was seen crying and wrote, "Papa I can handle every situation, but when I remember you, I am unable to control myself." The original caption on the video was, "Papa I can handle every situation, but when I remember you I am unable to control myself."

It has been 3 years since Hina lost her father, Aslam, and there has not been a time when she has not remembered him. He passed away on April 20, 2021, because of cardiac arrest. A report by ETimes states that the actress had to rush back to Mumbai from Kashmir, where she was shooting.

She had taken, earlier this year, to social media to pen an emotional tribute on her dad's third death anniversary. Her note read, "Around 4.45 pm Shalimar Garden Srinagar, I was busy shooting and a call came in. Your father is no more, they said. Yes it was 20th April 2021. This day. Three years today Daddy."

The Bigg Boss 11 fame star was very close to her father. She had also once revealed in her post how her daddy was the first one to clap for her wholeheartedly. She missed the sparkle of her dad's eyes. Three months after his demise, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had written, "DADDYS STRONG GURL. This is what you always called me...Not that strong to bear your loss, Dad. It's ok to cry."

Talking more about the actress, she became famous with her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her jodi with Naitik, aka Karan Mehra, was loved by fans globally. Currently, she is fighting stage 3 breast cancer with a lot of positivity and has also been documenting every step of her journey.

