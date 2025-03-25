Hina Khan reveals how late father would have dealt with her stage three breast cancer diagnosis; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Hina Khan, aka Sher Khan, is currently hailed for her optimistic approach to life and courage to battle deadly diseases like Cancer. Hina is currently battling stage three breast cancer and has been an inspiration to many. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Hina, and while talking to us, the actress shared how her mother attempts to hide her emotions. The actress even mentioned how her late father would have reacted to her diagnosis.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan shared how her mother used to vent her emotions while sitting on their house's balcony. The actress shared how her mother shuts the sliding door of their balcony and cries. Hina shared, "Sometimes she cries in front of me. Namaz mai bohot roti hai (She cries while praying)."

The Bigg Boss 11 fame further shared how she experienced terrible pain, which often made her mother emotional. But Hina also praised her mother for being strong and mentioned how she is proud of her mom for dealing with her illness bravely.

She shared that she and her mother discuss how it would have been difficult for her father to see her battling cancer. Hina elaborated that her father used to panic about minor things, whereas her mother is headstrong.

Hina added, "Sometimes my mom and I talk ki agar is waqt voh hote na, voh kaise hi handle karte. Unke bass ki hi nahi thi ye (Sometimes my mom and I talk about how my dad would have dealt with it if he had been here. This was not something he would have handled)."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress disclosed, "Because he used to treat me like a queen." Hina mentioned how god has everything planned. She added, "Mere papa nahi dekh paate. Sawal hi nahi. We often talk, me and my mother ki kya hota agar voh hote toh (My father would not have been able to see me. Me and my mother often talk about what would have happened if he was still)."

Hina said, "It's better that he had not seen me like this." When asked whether he felt her father's presence after her stage three breast cancer diagnosis, Hina mentioned that she has visualized her father, and she sometimes talks to him. Hina admitted that it helps her as she sometimes gets her answers.

Speaking about Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed her fans and followers about her heartbreaking news on social media. Despite this, the actress has remained unstoppable and has become an inspiration for her positive approach towards life.

