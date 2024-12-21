Hina Khan travels to Abu Dhabi to celebrate Christmas; shares glimpses of good food, Xmas tree and more

Christmas is here and several celebrities often celebrate this special occassion with great zeal. Similarly, to celebrate the festival, Hina Khan has travelled to Abu Dhabi. The actress, who boasts over 20 million followers on Instagram, always shares glimpses of her outings and adventures with her fans. While vacationing in Abu Dhabi, she recently posted a series of photos showcasing her day out.

Hina Khan uploaded a carousel post on her Instagram, featuring several pictures of herself posing on the staircase of a luxurious hotel. Dressed in a stylish striped blue and white formal outfit, she radiated charm in each photo. During her vacation, she is savoring some delightful delicacies, which she also shared snippets of in her post.

In her hotel room, Hina received a warm welcome, complete with desserts and a handwritten note. She also gave her followers a look at the beautiful Christmas decorations and the stunning Christmas tree. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Hello December."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here-

Hina Khan is currently battling stage three breast cancer. Amidst this difficult journey, the actress has been overcoming every challenge with courage. Despite the pain and health issues, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been working constantly by doing rampwalks, photoshoots and promoting brands.

Advertisement

Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy. On December 5, Hina was hospitalized for her treatment and later shared another post giving her health update to her fans and followers.

Workwise, Hina Khan was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: BB 11’s ‘sherni’ Hina Khan to appear on upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar along with Salman Khan