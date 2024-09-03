Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra has THIS to say about co-star Hina Khan's breast cancer: 'Give somebody...'

Karan Mehra, who played Hina Khan's on-screen husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was asked to comment on her health and struggle with cancer. The actress, yesterday (September 2) made a video to inform her fans about her health condition.

When Karan Mehra was asked about Hina Khan, he told TellyChakkar, "Give somebody space. I respect privacy. Har ek ka personal apna hai. (Everyone has their problems) She is going through something. Let us not keep talking about it again and again. Hoh gaya hai. Ek baar baat kar li. (The situation has taken place and has been spoken about).

Karan Mehra also said that in everyone's lives ups and downs come. "Each one to their own. Do well, stay healthy, wish well. That's it." Speaking of Hina Khan she has been battling stage 3 breast cancer. Sharing her life update, the YRKKH star revealed that she is through with her fifth chemo infusion. The 36-year-old actress who has over 20 Million followers had shared a reel, where she wore a black t-shirt and donned a wig.

In the clip, she spoke about how sometimes she just vanishes from everywhere and that her fans get worried. However, she is fine and is left with three more chemo infusions. Pain could be seen in the eyes of the 36-year-old actress as she said, "Some days are hard, very very very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better."

For the unversed, Hina played the role of Akshara, and her chemistry with Naitik aka Karan is remembered to date. The actor earlier had a reunion with the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had met Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar and Ayush Viz. Fans noticed that Hina was missing when he posted a collage of the cast from the 2011 show and now.

He had even written that the most cherished moments happen when friends and family get together. The night was just about that with his extended family from YRKKH. The family drama serial also had Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan playing Naira and Kartik respectively.

