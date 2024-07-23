5 Pakistani dramas ft Wahaj Ali that showcase his charisma; Tere Bin, Ehd-e-Wafa to Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Pakistani television shows have been growing popular among the audience beyond the borders of Pakistan. In the last few years, admirers of such dramas in India have witnessed a significant rise. Gripping storylines, the realistic approach of the makers, incredible performances by the actors, and shared cultures have made a strong impact on Indian viewers. When it comes to Pakistani dramas, we can't forget to praise the talented Wahaj Ali.

From playing romantic leads to portraying himself as a journalist onscreen, Wahaj Ali has garnered immense recognition. Undeniably, Wahaj is one of the most popular faces of the Pakistani drama industry. Besides his heart-winning acting chops and memorable performances in various shows, the 35-year-old has always been admired for his charm. In the last few years, he has proven his talent exceptionally well. So, let's have a look at 5 Pakistani dramas featuring Wahaj Ali that you should not miss!

5 Pakistani dramas ft Wahaj Ali

1. Ehd-e-Wafa

Exploring the themes of friendship, love, and ambition, Ehd-e-Wafa has an amazing ensemble cast. While Ahad Raza Mir, Alizeh Shah, Osman Khalid Butt, and Zara Noor Abbas might appear as the lead characters, Wahaj Ali's role as Ahad's journalist friend deserves appreciation. The show centers around four school friends who pursue different goals and aspirations. Their lives change when they survive hardships, challenges, and betrayal.

Speaking of Wahaj, his character is named Shariq. His family consists of his sister, Ghazala, and his widowed mother. He ends up becoming a news anchor at a well-established channel.

2. Ishq Jalebi

Ishq Jalebi is a romantic comedy-drama blending hilarious one-liners with serious situations that resonate with the audience. Released as a Ramazan special, it stars Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam in the lead roles. Their onscreen chemistry is a major draw for Ishq Jalebi.

Wahaj, as Basim Hussain, plays a young and relatable character. He is a handsome boy who constantly complains about every inconvenience in his life. On the other hand, Madiha, as Bela, is a hardworking and sensible girl. The story takes an exciting turn when the COVID-19 pandemic hits, leading to Basim's family reuniting. This reunion sets the stage for several unexpected events!

3. Dil Na Umeed To Nahi

Directed by the critically acclaimed Kashif Nisar, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi addresses difficult subjects, including child marriages, human trafficking, and prostitution. The show aims to draw the audience's attention to social evils, which are the outcomes of lost humanity. An accomplished cast combined with Mufti’s well-written plot has elevated Dil Na Umeed To Nahi significantly.

The plot revolves around Yumna Zaidi (Allah Rakhi) and Wahaj Ali (Jamshaid). Allah Rakhi is married to a much older man who sells her off to a brothel. Jamshaid, her neighbor, experiences physical violence from his mother and teacher, prompting him to run away, only to get trapped in the vicious circle of human trafficking. Years later, they meet again, and fate intervenes in their lives.

4. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Probably, one of the best dramas starring Wahaj Ali! While the concept of a love triangle might seem outdated, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha won't leave you bored. Indeed, it is complicated and heart-wrenching, but the actor's onscreen equation with Hania Aamir is a treat. Helmed by Badar Mehmood, the drama follows the story of Saad (Wahaj Ali), who has always been in love with his cousin, Maheer (Hania Aamir).

Saad fails to confess his feelings, and Areeb (Zaviyar Naumaan) enters Maheer's life. Areeb falls in love with her, and the love triangle comes into play. Interestingly, Maheer also starts developing feelings for Areeb, and after unexpected circumstances, their marriage is fixed. But destiny has other plans! On the wedding day, it is Saad who marries Maheer.

5. Tere Bin

There are two factors that make Tere Bin a must-watch drama for Wahaj Ali admirers: a fairytale-like love story and the immense popularity of its male protagonist. Offering a stellar star cast, the show is indeed a tale of love right out of a romantic novel. Due to Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's chemistry, Tere Bin rapidly gained popularity, even beyond Pakistan's borders.

The story revolves around Murtasim, who hails from an influential feudal family, and Meerab, an ambitious girl aspiring to become a lawyer. Their lifestyles are different, but what binds them is their intolerance of injustice. Murtasim is portrayed as a sensible and mature young man who does not label strong and opinionated women as 'headaches.'

So, what are you waiting for? These dramas are not only popular for their story or Wahaj Ali's performance but the reality showcased in these shows are their true inviting factors. Nevertheless, we've given you a list of shows, so why not start watching now? And who knows, Wahaj might just become one of your top picks!

