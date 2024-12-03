‘I could never call you my friend because….’: Rupali Ganguly pens a birthday wish for Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a touching birthday message for the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, on social media this morning. The actress shares a close bond with the producer and on his special day, she made sure to express how much he means to her.

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role in the popular television series, Anupamaa posted a series of photos with Rajan Shahi and expressed her deep gratitude and admiration in a lengthy note. The actress began her message by reflecting on their 24-year-long association, which started when Rajan Shahi was her director and has since evolved into a meaningful bond. She credited him for giving her a second chance in the entertainment industry with Anupamaa. "From almost becoming a has-been actor to giving me this massive platform and recognition," she wrote.

Check out Rupali Gangguly's post below:

The actress spoke about the producer’s unwavering support and how he has inspired her over the years. “From me taking 10 steps back to you pushing me 20 steps forward…from constantly teaching me about life…treating me like a child…showing me my strength…making me stand tall,” Rupali wrote, adding that she trusts him to always have her back.

For Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is more than just a show- it’s an emotion tied to Rajan Shahi. She said, “The respect that I have for you is immense. Anupamaa is not just a show anymore… For me, it is an emotion called Rajan Shahi.” Ending the note, Rupali wished Shahi health, happiness, and peace, calling him her mentor and a “master storyteller.” She added, “Here’s wishing my mentor… very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed always.”

For the unversed, recently, when the actress was embroiled in a controversy with her stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rajan Shahi came out in support of her.

