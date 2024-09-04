IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack EXCLUSIVE - Rajiv Thakur REVEALS rejecting project; credits Kapil Sharma for motivating him to take it up

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has become the talk of the town with actors like Rajiv Thakur, Vijay Verma and Pooja Gor among others gaining accolades for their performances. Pinkvilla got in touch with Rajiv Thakur who took the risk of transforming his image by trying something quite different and playing a negative role in the project. In the chat, he revealed that he initially declined the offer of the project but it was because of Kapil Sharma that he went ahead to do the project.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rajiv Thakur said, "There was availability issues. I had committed Kapil Sharma and team for the America tour in June and the makers wanted me for the same dates and thus I declined the offer. Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, called me and tried to convince me to take it up, however, I couldn't let down Sharma and the team thus I declined the offer."

He added, "Interestingly, Kapil overheard the conversation and asked me about the matter. When I told him about the issue, he motivated and pushed me to take it up. He asked me to not let go of such an exciting opportunity. He added that he would postpone the tour until July and that's how I was able to come on board for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack."

When asked about Kapil Sharma's reaction to the series, Rajiv said, "So, when IC 814 landed in Amritsar in 1999, Kapil and I where in that city and we knew about the same and thus, he was already inclined to watch the series, to top it up, I am a part of the project in a prominent role and he shares a great bond with Anubhav Sinha, the director of the series. He had all the more reasons to watch the show."

"When I informed him that the project was released, he started watching the episode at 2 am and binge-watched the entire series in one go. He messaged Anubhav Sinha in the morning and appreciated his work and then he called me at 1 pm and praised my work too. He was very happy that I got to do something that I always wanted to do," he added.

When asked about what made him take the risk of doing a negatively shaded character, he said, "I have done theatre for a long time and people don't know about my initial inclination towards acting, comedy happened by chance. I used to take up mics in the college and entertain audiences as fillers and my calling was always acting. When the Laughter Challenge began, I thought I could possibly do it and that's how I started comedy. I always wanted to be a hero and act in films. The actor in me always longed for good acting projects. The love, attention, and praises from the critics, media, and fans have sufficed the craving of that actor in me."

He concluded saying, "I feel blessed and thank the makers to have given me this opportunity. The amount of love that I've received in a couple of weeks has been phenomenal."

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also stars prominent actors like Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Diya Mirza among others.