IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix India updates opening disclaimer with THIS change amid roaring controversy

Following a summon by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over a controversial label in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Netflix India’s content head has now released an official statement. Monika Shergill, Vice President (Content) of the streaming giant has stated, “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers.”

Her statement to the media further read, “The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation." Monika was summoned on September 3 after a series of backlash followed the show piled up with an undisclosed yet related PIL.

If you have been living under the rocks, then the fiasco began on social media with vigorous boycott calls asking the showrunners to change the name of the hijackers from Shankar and Bhola to their original names. It was alleged that the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack makers had made a hurtful attempt to protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: PIL filed in Delhi HC demanding ban on Vijay Varma starrer Netflix series for THIS reason

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this thrilling series is based on the saddening December 24, 1999 hijack of Indian Airlines IC-814 aircraft by five terrorists. Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter, and Sayed Shakir hijacked the aircraft just 40 minutes after the plane took off from Kathmandu and was destined for Delhi.

Advertisement

For the unversed, at least 154 passengers and crew were held hostage for eight days straight and their demand was that their fellow terrorists Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar be released. What happened next? Watch IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack only on Netflix and know for yourself.

Government sources while revealing why Netflix's head was summoned said, as per ANI, “Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy among many others.

ALSO READ: IC 814 Controversy: Netflix India’s content head summoned over alteration of hijackers' names in Vijay Varma starrer series; Reports