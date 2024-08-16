India’s Best Dancer 4: Steve gets standing ovation from judges; Remo Dsouza offers him work in his next film

India’s Best Dancer Season 4, which premiered on July 13, features judges Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. This week, Remo D’Souza will join them on the judging panel.

The latest promo on Sony TV’s social media page showcases Steve’s outstanding performance which gets him a standing ovation from all the judges. Furthermore, Remo Dsouza also offered him to work in his upcoming film after the show gets over.

Steve danced on the song Bhoot Aaya which amazed all the judges. Karisma Kapoor stood on the judges table and showed him Korean finger hearts appreciating his dance performance.

While the promo looked quite interesting, the comment section of the post was also filled with love, support and anticipation. Some users wrote in the comments that they are eagerly waiting for Steve’s performance. One more user wrote that Steve is already the winner of the show.

The episode will be quite heartwarming to watch as the famous dancing trio of Indian television, Terrance Lewis, Geeta Kapoor and Remo Dsouza will be seen on the screen after a long time and it will be a treat for all the fans of the show. The episode will give extreme nostalgia to all the fans of Dance India Dance that used to air on Zee TV.

The dance reality show recently welcomed Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who appeared to promote their film Stree 2. During the episode, Shraddha and judge Karisma Kapoor were seen recreating the iconic dance moves from the hit song Le Gayi Le Gayi from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur & Anita Hassanandani star in new show Suman Indori, premiering Sept 3; Watch PROMO