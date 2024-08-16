Ashnoor Kaur & Anita Hassanandani star in new show Suman Indori, premiering Sept 3; Watch PROMO

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her comeback on television after three years with her new show on Colors Suman Indori alongside Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam. Recently, the new promo for the show was released on the official social media page of Colors TV.

The promo seemed quite spicy and exciting as Kavyanjali star Anita Hassanandani will be playing the antagonist in the show. The show is set in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and will be completely women centric as both the protagonist and the antagonist are two leading actresses of the television industry. Zain Imam will be seen playing a shrewd politician from a prominent family who is Ashnoor Kaur’s husband and Anita’s brother-in-law.

Ashnoor will be playing the character of a middle class girl who sells chaat on the roadside, however Anita will be playing the role of a dominant matriarch who is the elder daughter-in-law in an affluent family in Indore. Anita’s character is quite dynamic and has layers as she will be portraying a dictatorial and dominating character.

The promo highlights the characters of the two leading actresses, but Zain Imam's character doesn't get much screen time in it. Nevertheless, once the show begins, Zain's role is sure to make a significant impact on the overall storyline.

In an exclusive interview with Times Entertainment, Ashnoor shared, "I was looking for a project that would challenge me and allow me to showcase my acting skills. This is a romantic drama, and my character is a modern, middle-class girl who lives life on her own terms."

Starring Ashnoor Kaur as the lively Suman, Zain Imam as the shrewd politician Teerth, and Anita Hassanandani as the powerful Devika, Suman Indori promises a gripping mix of emotions, power dynamics, and family tensions, providing a fresh take on the intricate 'devrani-jethani' bond.

