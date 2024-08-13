MTV Splitsvilla X5: Fans notice that Digvijay Rathee COPIED Virat Kohli after winning semi-finale; WATCH

MTV Splitsvilla X5 witnessed one of the major twists, with Akriti Negi and Jaswant Bopanna being declared winners. However, Digvijay Rathee couldn't compete in the finale because of his connection, Kashish Kapoor, who chose money over the winner's title. Rathee has become an internet sensation, and fans noticed that he was inspired by Virat Kohli when he performed an action in the semi-final of the show.

MTV Splitsvilla X5's semi-finale was quite nail-biting as the show had the arch-rivals Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar competing against each other. Rathee had a fire burning in him to win the task, as it was Tomar who got him evicted from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand. When Rathee won the semi-finale task, he gestured towards Siwet, indicating that he is nothing compared to him.

Fans have noticed that the action that Rathee did was originally done by Virat Kohli against his haters in one of his matches.

Take a look at the fan edit of Digvijay Rathee and Virat Kohli here:

Digvijay is an ardent fan of Virat Kohli and follows him religiously. In one of his matches, Rathee climbed the fence and unethically entered the match premises to meet his idol, Virat Kohli. Digvijay condemned his act of impulse in one of his vlogs but shared his experience of meeting Kohli and shaking hands with him.

He revealed that the moment he shook Virat Kohli's hand, security officials grabbed him. However, Kohli asked them not to be hard on Rathee.

For the uninitiated, Digvijay Rathee was a part of Roadies: Karm Ya Kand and was in Gautam Gulati's gang. In one of the vote-outs, Prince Narula's team, including Siwet Tomar, conspired against him and got him evicted. It was Rathee's dream to lift the trophy of MTV Splitsvilla X5; since that didn't happen, he has been getting a lot of love online and is one of the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

