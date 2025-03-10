Ranveer Allahbadia Row: How content creators are paying the price for BeerBiceps’ indecent remark on India’s Got Latent; Report

The online content world is feeling the heat after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on India's Got Latent sparked widespread backlash. While the Supreme Court recently allowed him to continue his podcast, the fallout from the incident is still unfolding, with influencers facing unexpected consequences.

Samay Raina, the host of India's Got Latent, is among those who have suffered professionally due to the controversy. A major energy drink brand that was on the verge of signing a deal with him reportedly pulled out at the last moment. Despite this, Raina remains popular among his audience, as seen in the overwhelming support for his latest YouTube post, which gained thousands of likes within minutes.

Shenaz Treasurywala, known for her work in entertainment and digital content, has also been indirectly affected. The lifestyle and travel influencer who goes by the name Shenaz Treasury told Moneycontrol, "I was going to join hands with a platform - a marathon platform. They were offering equity. Following the Allahbadia controversy, they (the brand) called me and dropped me from the project, which is very upsetting. They said they can't afford to have celebrities or influencers because look what happened with Allahbadia."

The controversy's impact has gone beyond those directly involved. Many influencers have seen a sharp decline in their brand deals, with some even experiencing complete cancellations. Advertising expert Sumon K Chakrabarti noted that influencer rates have dropped drastically—by over 50% in some cases—leaving many creators struggling to secure partnerships.

Many top-tier creators have seen a 5–10% dip in their rates as brands now exercise extreme caution before signing deals.

The industry-wide impact is also leading to creative changes. Comedian Harsh Gujral, for instance, had to take down two episodes of his show Escape Room out of concern for potential backlash. Many influencers are now reevaluating how they present themselves online to avoid controversy.

Meanwhile, talking about the controversy began in January 2025 when Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate comment on stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. All panelists of that episode– Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and the makers of the show faced legal complaints. The remark triggered massive outrage, leading to legal action and intervention from authorities.