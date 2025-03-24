India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina FINALLY appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell after third summon

Samay Raina and his show, India's Got Latent caused a huge uproar in February after Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others passed obscene remarks. After this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned the social media creators, asking them to appear to record their statements. After Samay failed to appear twice, a third summon was issued against him, asking him to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

While Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the NCW, Samay Raina, who was on his Canada tour for his show, missed attending the hearing. After Raina failed to appear before the authorities on March 19, he was asked to appear before the authorities today. On March 24 (Monday) morning, Samay finally appeared to record a statement before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell after three summons.

As reported by India Today, Samay Raina reached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office in Navi Mumbai to record his statement in connection with India's Got Latent row.

For the uninformed, as Raina couldn't attend the hearing due to his tour, he had requested the authorities to record his statement via video conferencing, which the agency turned down. Samay flew to Canada in February this year.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, Samay Raina's shows were recently rescheduled. Taking to his Instagram story, the comedian, on March 20, informed his fans about his upcoming shows getting rescheduled. Tickets to his shows were sold out completely. However, Samay revealed that everyone will receive refunds for their purchase.

Speaking about the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy, the uproar against the show and its content began after Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's statement received backlash. Ranveer's question about parental s*x and Apoorva's comment about vagina didn't go down well with many including several authorities.

Several FIRs were filed against the creators associated with the show and the controversy. After this, all episodes of India's Got Latent were deleted from YouTube.